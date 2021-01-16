Students from Río Cuarto and Sarmiento de Junín play at the Unión stadium in Santa Fe, for the first promotion to the Professional Football League (LPF) after conquering their respective areas of the Championship Phase. For now they equalize without goals.

The meeting will take place at 7:10 p.m. in the capital of Santa Fe, with arbitration by Fernando Rapallini and broadcast by TyC Sports.

Students got into the final after winning in Zone A with 13 points (three wins and four draws) and a better goal difference over Platense. He came to the top by crushing Agropecuario de Carlos Casares 4-0, at home, on the final date and in a high-flying second half, in which he scored all four goals, led by his creative midfielder Víctor Beraldi.

The controversy in that game went through the visible errors of the Agropecuario defender Federico Rosso, who committed a penalty and lost two key balls that ended in the goals of the Cordovan, while Platense in Vicente López saw how the passage to the definition faded for the first square.

For his part, Sarmiento reached his fourth consecutive final due to a promotion denied him on the other three occasions (5-2 vs. San Martín de Tucumán in 2018; 1-0 vs. Arsenal and 5-3 (1-1 ) for penalties vs. Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero in 2019).

The “Verdolaga”, who was seen in a frank decline in his football level in the last presentations although he countered it with a lot of personality, conquered Zone B by a point over Atlético de Rafaela, with which he equalized without goals last week and sealed your ticket.

Sarmiento concluded his participation with 15 points, the product of four wins – one in the last three games – and three draws.