Over seven weeks, high school students across the country measured themselves in robotics and programming challenges, developing devices, commanding nanorobots, and programming. other solutions related to Covid – 19. The representative of The Rioja obtained the highest score and achieved first place in the Robotics Cup 2021.

The contest, organized by Educabot, brought together virtually 24 teams, one for each province, to define the group that will represent Argentina in the Robotics World First Global Challenge.

The boys and girls at the secondary level applied their Robotics knowledge and your STEM skills (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) in different challenges, some live and in alliances between provinces, others asynchronous and on their own.

The Cup was organized by the educational technology company Educabot and the support of Globant as Main Sponsor, Digital House as Platinum Sponsor, and Logitech, Cambridge Institute and Logos as Gold Sponsors.

“This year the biggest challenge of the Cup was work from virtuality and the level achieved by the teams is impressive. From the technological developments that were very creative to the synergy of teamwork and above all, the interest in linking, sharing and forming alliances “, commented Matías Scovotti, CEO and co-founder of Educabot.

He added: “We believe that it was an enriching experience for the boys and girls and we hope that it will encourage them to continue training in robotics and programming, what are the skills of the future“.

“As a company we have many aspirations but our main mission is boost Argentine talent to be part of the great opportunities offered by the industry worldwide, “said Martín Migoya, CEO and co-founder of Globant.

The challenges of the Robotics Cup 2021

Replicating the dynamics of the international instance, Cup challenges aimed to show how technology can help solve problems related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of them consisted of detect viral agents in a model of a human body through live programming sessions, where they had to send arduino code to command a nanorobot from a distance in real time.



The Riojan development was inspired by the video game Mario Bros.

Another had the slogan of design and program an automatic object disinfection system to limit the entry of bacteria into the home. Finally, in the final challenge, they had to find a genetic sequence of a new virus mutation that could save the lives of millions of people.

All teams relied on the same robotics kit to carry out the challenges, which from Educabot sent to each province at the beginning of the competition, there at the beginning of May.

The Riojan team was made up of Manuel Alzamora, Ignacio Searles, Lucía Chorro Mateu, Joaquín Vergara, Hugo Castro Bottiglieri and his mentor Axel Cerkvenih, from the Albert Einstein Higher Institute School from the city of La Rioja.

Those from La Rioja stood out for their creativity, strategy and ability to work together. In the first challenge, for example, they presented a object disinfection device that, in addition to working perfectly, was designed under the theme of the well-known game Mario Bros.

In addition to the first place, they were awarded seven Special Mentions: The team of The Pampa received a Special Mention for Leadership; the one of Tucuman to Innovation; the one of Neuquen to Overcoming; the one of Cordova to Communication; that of Mendoza to Enthusiasm: that of Buenos aires city teamwork; and that of the Province of Buenos Airesa Documentation in Engineering.

