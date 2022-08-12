For the second leg of the Copa Libertadores de América quarterfinals, Estudiantes de La Plata lost 1-0 to Athletico Paranaense at the UNO Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium and was eliminated from the contest, after a controversial arbitration by the Uruguayan Andrés Matonte.
Allow me to correct myself: controversial is when something is under discussionwhen something is not clear, but really here what happened seems quite clear: between the Uruguayan judge and the guys who manage the VAR, they mistakenly annulled a goal to Luciano Lollo, defender “Pincha”, for an alleged interference by Jorge Morel , who was offside, who did not exist.
As if this were not enough, in the last play of the game Vitor Roque made the only difference that allowed the Brazilian cast to pass the round and eliminate “León” at home, in an action that still raises the question of whether the protagonist threw the ball into the net with his hand or with his head. In addition, there was another hand in the conception of it.
Students fans must be on fire and rightly so. Now it’s their turn, like before the fans of other teams and in the future it will happen again, because they use the great tool of VAR in an uncritical way. That is the big problem, the misuse and the disparity of criteria.
Athletico Paranaense will face Palmeiras in the semifinals. Due to the football proposed, due to the chances created, due to the legal goal that was annulled and due to the controversial goal that was converted, the one that deserved to collide with the current two-time champion of America was Estudiantes de La Plata. Don’t worry, “Pinchas”, soccer always pays off. Although sometimes injustices hurt a lot.
