The 2022-2023 El Guayabo Children’s and Youth Soccer Tournament was inaugurated with great enthusiasm, bringing together players from primary and secondary schools from different communities.

There were present the General Director of the Municipal Sports Institute of Ahome, Felipe Juárez Soto; the trustee, Rosario Armenta Ayala; the director of the Tosalibampo Telesecundaria, Carlos Heredia Maldonado; the coach of the Aguayabo team, Pablo Javier Soto; the maintenance manager of the El Guayabo Sports Unit, Martha Alicia Ibarra, as well as the organizer Rafael Higuera, who gave a welcome.

“This tournament was created so that the children and young people of the syndicate have the opportunity to develop an activity as important for health as sports.. We are very pleased to have such distinguished personalities, that speaks of the commitment that the current municipal administration has with you (players), a commitment that has already been reflected in the support of sports equipment and the infrastructure of our facilities,” Higuera said.

Carlos Heredia was in charge of carrying out the protestwhile the opening statement was made by Felipe Juárez.

“It’s good that this soccer tournament is starting right now, since the Intersindicaturas Tournament is coming very soon.where all the communities will be able to participate in a qualifying round in each syndicate, to later go to a final against the remaining six and, from there, face the champions of the urban area.

The idea is that athletes from rural areas have the opportunity to join the municipal selective for the different tournaments”, said Felipe Juárez.

Rosario Armenta executed the traditional first shot at goal, Martha Alicia Ibarra acting as goalkeeper, before the marching band of the Technical Secondary School No. 12 of Cohuibampo made a demonstration.