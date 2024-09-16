The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre hosted a group of students from Azerbaijan, in partnership with the Azerbaijan Space Agency “Azercosmos”, with the support of the Azerbaijan Agency for Innovation and Digital Development.

The initiative came as part of an intensive week-long educational program, where students had the opportunity to participate in practical experiments and multiple technical challenges.

The center stated in a press release yesterday that the educational experience included training sessions that covered various topics, such as simulating space and aviation systems, information security, computer and electronic engineering, in addition to field training with astronauts.

Students also had the opportunity to learn about the pioneering projects of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, including the Emirates Mars Mission and the Emirates Lunar Mission.

Artificial intelligence applications and Python software for satellite monitoring were highlighted, and Noura Al Matrooshi, the first Emirati astronaut, led a training session for the students, adding an inspiring dimension to the programme.

This initiative aims to enhance international cooperation and encourage young generations to engage in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The center seeks to support global efforts in developing science and technology, and to contribute to preparing space scientists and engineers for the future.

Saud Karmostaji, Director of Strategic Communications at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, said: “The collaboration with Azercosmos and hosting the students reflects our commitment to strengthening international partnerships and is part of our efforts to advance space technology globally. Through the programme, we provide a platform for practical learning and inspire a new generation of space exploration leaders. We are committed to creating opportunities for knowledge exchange and motivating young people towards innovation and a sustainable future.”