School administrations have warned against students’ excessive use of technology and the increase in the time they spend in front of screens of electronic devices, pointing out that students form dangerous friendships with others through the Internet, without their families knowing about them.

The schools called on the students’ parents to impose strong control over their children’s activity on the Internet, given the increased risks that they may be exposed to, primarily stalking and cyberbullying.

Teachers pointed out that the curricula could include ways to maintain security while students use the Internet, especially since education is currently closely linked to the Internet.

On the other hand, the Department of Education and Knowledge stressed the need for schools to use a system to filter the websites of the global network of information in order to monitor students’ use of the Internet, and to ensure their protection from materials that are not consistent with morals, ethics and public order.

In detail, private schools sent letters to students’ families informing them of organizing awareness lectures on how to follow up on their children’s activities on the Internet after noticing that students were subjected to bullying attempts and electronic phishing.

And she stressed that she believes that “there is no escape from dependence on the Internet in many things in our real life, and in general life on the Internet turns very quickly from a positive experience to a negative experience, and becomes dangerous in some cases, so please make sure that you monitor your children’s lives on the Internet.” ».

The schools warned that cybercrime laws in the UAE are strict and include how to use social media. Cybercrime laws apply not only to adults, but to children as well.

Teachers and social workers, Ahmed Abdullah, Yasser Lotfi, Marwa Khaled, Mayar Shaheen, and Nada Zaher, stressed the importance of students’ families following up on their children’s activity on the Internet, and learning techniques that help them to do so, warning that some children’s behaviors, such as sharing their personal information, and using games intended for older age groups, and their potential for harassment and abuse may make them vulnerable to various risks.

They stressed the interest of schools in their various curricula to teach ways to maintain security while students use the Internet, and to organize periodic awareness lectures for parents, to inform them of the need to follow their children on the Internet and social media, and how to deal with modern programs that help them to do so, pointing out that «many The students formed real friendships with others through the Internet and met them in reality without their families knowing about these meetings, which poses a danger to the students in the event that the friends constitute a source of threat to them, especially since this matter is not discovered at the beginning of the friendship.

Specialists in information technology and electronic security, Alaa Farraj, Muhammad Ibrahim, and Maysoon Shehadeh, called for providing children with the necessary knowledge to be able to use the Internet properly, and to benefit from it to the fullest extent, by teaching and training them on the basics of digital citizenship and electronic safety so that they can explore the world The Internet with confidence and safety, noting that it is important for children to know that not everything they find on the Internet is real, and therefore distinguishing between what is real and what is false on the Internet is one of the most important lessons for achieving digital safety.

They stressed the importance of activating the “Safe Search” function on their children’s devices, which allows determining the content that their children can access while they are connected to the Internet, adjusting secure privacy settings on electronic applications and games, covering webcams when not in use, and exploring websites, social media, games and applications. With their children, and help them learn how to maintain the privacy of personal information, especially from strangers, and always respect the personal information of friends and family, and not share any information about others that may cause them any embarrassment or harm, and pay attention to some signs in children that constitute a danger alarm, most notably Child distress such as withdrawal, irritability, or obsession with online activities, as well as promoting open communication and positive, supportive dialogue with their children.

They indicated that their schools provide students with interactive learning experiences about e-safety and digital citizenship, through which they encourage them to use their skills and enhance their experiences, to confront hacking, phishing, bullying and excessive participation on the Internet, through a set of classroom activities and worksheets that are in line with their school plans for student security. mail.

The psychologist at the Family and Child Prosecution Office in Abu Dhabi, Hind Al-Badwawi, emphasized the necessity of discovering the needs of children from using social networking sites, and satisfying them in alternative ways, especially by following appropriate means to accept mistakes and contain them with best practices and things that must be avoided, in a way that ensures behavior modification in the correct way, and achieves upbringing. Sound benefit and benefit to the individual and society.

She drew attention to the importance of the responsibility entrusted to the family in raising children according to the solid foundations on which the educational structure is based on caring for the child and protecting him from risks in light of the wide spread of modern technologies, with attention to continuous communication and satisfying the psychological needs of the child, and focusing on the possible possibilities for not achieving them, and their reflection in behaviors. Not accepted in the family.

The Department of Education and Knowledge said in the “Private Schools Policies Guide” that schools are obligated to protect students from immoral, inappropriate, and unwanted content on the Internet, prevent access to sites that contain such materials, and educate students about the proper use of the Internet. The exchange of personal information, and the dissemination of good practices in the field of safe use of Internet systems.

It is worth noting that the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority announced last November that about 66% of families in the UAE do not impose restrictions on the content that their children are exposed to on social media platforms and the Internet, and that the impact of the image on children has many developmental effects. Including a decline in the child’s desire to eat due to sadness or fear and the child’s anxiety about going to school, or participating in extra-curricular activities, and the child may later suffer from learning difficulties, given the connection of learning with his mental health, pointing out that children in Abu Dhabi spend more time on devices Electronic (such as television, mobile phones, tablets and computers).

Student protection policy from the dangers of the Internet

The Department of Education and Knowledge called on schools to put in place a set of procedures to follow in order to immediately report and respond to any misuse of technology that is discovered, or to any inappropriate behavior during electronic sessions, adding that schools are obligated to report cases of child abuse, and they must report any suspected cases. , or confirmed, for the mistreatment of children at home or school, to the Child Protection Center – Ministry of the Interior, indicating the provision of resources and the organization of awareness campaigns to educate students about cyberbullying (whether as a victim or vice versa) and ways to protect and stop bullying.

In the “Protection from the Dangers of the Global Information Network” policy, the department indicated the need for schools to use a system to filter the websites of the global network of information in order to monitor students’ use of the Internet, ensure their protection from materials that are inconsistent with morals, ethics and public order, and prevent viewing or downloading any inappropriate material. Teachers and librarians play an active role in protecting students from the dangers of the Internet, and monitoring websites that students access.

