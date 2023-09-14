Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Three students from Spain wanted to vacation in Mallorca with fake credit cards. The plan initially worked – but then they got caught.

Palma de Mallorca – Tourists don’t always make things easy for the residents on Mallorca; the locals sometimes even refer to them as “riffraff”. A new case of fraud also does not reflect well on visitors to Mallorca: three students forged credit cards and wanted to go on a free holiday to Mallorca. The men from Spain caught up with the police on the holiday island.

The three students from the mainland had, according to the police report and the Mallorca newspaper tried to check into a hotel in the capital of the island of Palma de Mallorca. This failed because there was not enough money on the credit card. But the fraudsters were prepared for this and pulled out a second credit card. The receptionist should try this.

900 euros: Astonished Swede reports credit card fraud in Mallorca

This seemed a bit suspicious to the hotel employee and he called the police. But the officials couldn’t prove anything to the three students, so everything seemed fine. The guests were given a room.

The receptionist’s original suspicions turned out to be correct. Shortly afterwards, the actual owner of the credit card used, a man from Sweden, contacted us. He wanted to know why the hotel had charged him 900 euros. The receptionist acted promptly: he kicked the students out of his hotel and then called the police.

Credit card fraudsters have been successful with their trick before

The officials now discovered that the card had been cloned and the men had spied on the Swede’s PIN. How exactly they did this is not known. Because the three hotel guests had already been thrown out on the street by the employee, the police had to search for them first. This happened: The officials arrested the fraudsters at Palma airport.

Now it turned out that the other credit card they initially wanted to pay with was also stolen. It belonged to a Canadian. Because of the international complications, the police also contacted Interpol. Apparently it wasn’t the first time that the students wanted to enrich themselves in this way. They are said to have stolen a total of 2,500 euros.

In Mallorca, a so-called "no-show" fee is charged in many cases. This is due if restaurant guests cancel at short notice or do not come. (cgsc)