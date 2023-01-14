Abu Dhabi Police stressed the importance of drivers’ commitment to safe driving in the school zone, and maintaining the safety of students, by adhering to specific rules and instructions, most notably not to be distracted from the road by using a mobile phone.

Drivers confirmed the presence of random crowds of vehicles with students in the vicinity of schools, while taking their children back to their homes, pointing out that “some of them do not adhere to traffic instructions, and deliberately park randomly in the middle of the road, and stand behind vehicles, which impedes their exit, and causes obstruction of traffic.” And passing through the lanes designated for the process of descending and ascending at the school gates, in addition to the quarrels that occur between some of them over the priority of passage and exit.

The vicinity of several private schools, at the state level, is witnessing a continuous crowding of vehicles, especially during the period of escorting students back to their homes.

Despite the warnings issued by the police regarding the random parking of vehicles at the gates, many residents do not comply with this.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police warned against non-compliance with the traffic law, calling for the use of parking spaces for vehicles at schools, reducing speed in the vicinity of schools, paying attention while driving their vehicles near schools, adhering to safe driving, and cooperating with traffic patrols to enhance the flow of traffic. traffic, to avoid accidents.

She also called on school bus drivers to stand in the designated and safe places, and to give students the opportunity to get on them, sit in the seats, and make sure that they get off, and called for a commitment to open the side “stop” lever when students get on and off from them, as well as not to allow those without The age of 10 by sitting in the front seats, teaching the children the correct ways to get on and off the bus, and warning them not to play in the street while waiting for the buses.

“stop” arm

Abu Dhabi Police stressed the necessity of adhering to a full stop when opening the “stop” lever, with a distance of no less than five meters, to ensure that students crossed safely, indicating that it imposes a fine of 500 dirhams and six traffic points when the bus driver does not open the “stop” signal. Or his failure to comply with traffic instructions and instructions.

A fine of 1,000 dirhams and 10 traffic points will also apply for drivers not stopping when they see the “stop” signal for school buses.

4 basic rules

Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to adhere to four basic traffic rules when approaching school areas, which are:

■ Not to be distracted from the road by using the phone.

■ Do not exceed the speed limit.

■ Permanent readiness and attention to road surprises.

■ Pay attention when approaching stop signs, crosswalks, or sidewalks.