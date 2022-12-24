The students’ families called for separating the subjects of the integrated curriculum, “Salamah Series,” which is prescribed for the first grades (it includes Arabic language, Islamic education, and social studies).

They said that merging three subjects into one reduces the amount of information the student gets.

Other students’ families saw that merging the three subjects is one of the most successful achievements of the Ministry of Education, because it reduces the size of the bag, does not detract from any subject, and reduces the number of classes and exam days.

For its part, the Ministry of Education denied the existence of a shortage in the subjects of the Arabic language, Islamic education and social studies.

And she stressed that «the standards required for these disciplines are present in the curriculum».

And she continued, “The merging of the three academic subjects does not mean the marginalization of national identity and language.”

In detail, Alia Hamad (a student’s mother) said, “The merging of the three curricula into one curriculum exposes the child to the loss of important aspects of his Islamic and Arab identity, and may be the cause of the emergence of a generation that does not know his language well, and does not belong to his culture, because he did not get from the curricula.” – Which should plant the roots of identity – except on a few information ».

And she believed that “reducing three of the most important subjects in one subject cannot be considered a development, because the student loses many of the skills that he must learn in each subject separately.”

Saeed Suleiman (the father of two students) said, “It is difficult to integrate the Arabic language, because it needs additional time in the first years of education, so that the student can master it in reading and writing,” explaining that the student’s guardian struggles with him in the first educational years (the first cycle). So that he can write and read, and if the Arabic language curriculum shrinks, the language skills he acquires will be less for the language, and therefore the student will need a longer period of time to learn those skills.

Mubarak Saeed (the father of a female student) called for enhancing the cognitive aspect of these subjects, in writing and reading, through their independence, and not by merging them into one subject.

He said, “Educational outputs at the school stage suffer from a noticeable weakness in the Arabic language, writing and reading.”

Ahmed Seif (the father of a student) demanded that the curricula be restored in the Arabic language in all subjects, noting that “developed countries teach their children in their own language.”

Fatima Muhammad (the mother of a student) said, “The students’ families should not rely on schools to teach their children everything, but rather take the initiative to teach them the Arabic language, Islamic education, history and the civilization of their country, because the school curriculum is no longer sufficient.”

On the other hand, Noura Al-Zaabi (the mother of three students) considered that the “Salama Series”, which integrates the three subjects, is one of the most successful achievements of the Ministry of Education, because it reduces the size of the bag, and does not detract from any subject, because each of them has a color that distinguishes it, and it also reduces exam days. .

It was supported by Muhammad Mahmoud Al-Hajj, who considered that explaining the materials in one session saves the student a lot of time and effort.

He added that this applies to the exam, “every subject has an external piece and questions, which makes the exam in these subjects easier than it was previously.”

For his part, the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, stated in his response to a parliamentary question about the integrated curriculum, that the ministry continuously develops the curricula, and follows a new mechanism through the integrated curricula, by creating a single story that communicates the concepts of Islamic education and social studies, and promotes Arabic.

He stressed that it is a new, modern method followed in many countries, and there is no shortage of these materials, and the standards required for these disciplines are present in this curriculum.

He stressed that merging the three academic subjects does not mean marginalizing national identity and language, because the idea is not based on abbreviation, but on condensation.

A recent report by the Ministry showed a wide response by the first-cycle students to the “Salamah – Integrated Curriculum in Arabic Language, Culture and Ethics” series, which it approved for the first time in the academic year 2021-2022.

He emphasized that the Ministry succeeded through the series in finding an integrated and integrated curriculum in the first cycle classes, which builds the right foundations in learning to read and write and master them.

The report said that the targeted students (from the first to the fourth grade) in public and private schools, which apply the ministerial curriculum, and Arab students in foreign schools, have integrated and interacted with the content of the series.

