Activists on social media interacted with the news of the return of Swedish schools to paper books instead of digital screens to counter poor reading among students, calling for the necessity of moderation in the use of technology in state schools, and obligating schools to teach through paper and pen only for young students to develop their reading and writing skills.

While parents of students emphasized that the schools’ focus on smart education and the availability of lessons and homework on their platforms led to a decline in the level of students in reading and writing, calling for schools to implement more effective educational strategies in helping children learn to read and support and develop their language skills.

In detail, “Emirates Today” monitored the interaction of citizens on the social networking site about the importance of paper books, notebooks and pens in education in schools, indicating that in order to find out the true level of students in correct writing and reading, especially in the Arabic language, an exam must be taken for university students in calligraphy to determine their level. The number of spelling errors that students will make, in addition to poor handwriting, and the reason is the reliance on digital tablets and the disappearance of the pen, indicating that digital screens have made students lose the correct writing and reading skills.

Others pointed out the importance of the studied digital transformation in schools and universities while keeping the paper book to increase understanding of reading and get used to writing, so that modern techniques and methods are used in applied science subjects. As for intellectual sciences such as language, religion and history, it is better to teach them using traditional methods of education.

Others suggested that e-learning be limited to the secondary and university levels, and that traditional education be for the educational stages from kindergarten until the end of the second cycle, as reading from books and handwriting helps students retain information, creative thinking, and improve reading and writing, demanding that tablets be also used in Teaching the older stages with arithmetic, including writing with a pen on the tablet and reading texts with writing notes on the texts instead of copying and pasting.

While the students’ families indicated that since the start of the application of e-learning due to the “Covid-19” pandemic, schools began to dispense with textbooks, and the use of “tablets” became essential within the school classroom, which affected the level of reading and writing appropriate to their ages and the standards of their school classes.

The parents of the students, Essam Mahmoud, Islam Alaa, Manal Sayed, and Safaa Muhammad, indicated that their children’s schools depend in their educational system on tablets and their own educational website, where students receive assignments on the site and answer them and submit them through it, which makes them lose correct writing skills.

The guardian of a second-grade student, Ahmed Hashem, said: “My son does not know how to hold a pen properly so that he can write simple words, because the school has relied since he joined kindergarten on the tablet, and even after the end of the Corona pandemic, the school is still using it in the classroom.”

On the other hand, teachers, Muhammad Yamani, Yassin Abu Khalaf, Mayada Shukri, and Amal Hamed, confirmed that the educational strategies applied in schools did not dispense with textbooks, pens, and notebooks, and that they are still the main factor in education until now, indicating that the involvement of tablet screens is an auxiliary teaching method. To motivate students and help them access multiple learning resources.

The teachers attributed the decline in the level of students in reading and writing to the change in the nature of students’ lives at home, as digital devices became the primary control over their lives, and schools began to receive students in kindergartens with their own tablet bags, pointing out that the family buys electronic games for its child and does not buy He has a book.

They emphasized the importance of parents cultivating a culture of reading among children by providing a rich linguistic environment at home, through daily reading in front of them, providing various reading resources at home such as illustrated books, magazines, and simplified scientific encyclopedias, and securing a reading corner at home.

benefits of reading

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi affirmed its keenness to establish a culture of reading in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Reading, as it is the most important axis to support the cognitive development of children and develop their ability to communicate and build healthy social relationships, noting that international research showed that children who read for 20 minutes Every day, they are exposed to more than two million words a year, and they score 90% or above in standardized tests. Therefore, the Department is keen to encourage students to adopt reading as a hobby that goes beyond their reading within the educational curricula.

• Teachers: The decline in students’ level of reading and writing is due to the change in the nature of students’ lives at home.

• Parents demanded that reading and spelling tests be conducted in schools and universities to find out the extent of the problem.

home reading culture

The Department of Education and Knowledge emphasized the importance of building a culture of home reading, making books a part of family life, and visiting local libraries, stressing that “the love of reading is one of the most wonderful gifts that we can give our children. The ability to communicate our ideas, learn and benefit from the ideas of others is an important part of the human experience, and reading will open wide horizons for our children.”