Students of students go to social media platforms to exchange answers to homework and short tests that their children receive. And many of them initiate groups, or “groups”, in the name of each class, to facilitate the transfer of information between them.

On the other hand, educators assert that this method will have unhealthy educational effects on students.

They explained that sharing answers from more than one party opens the door to a torrent of incorrect information, which exposes the teacher’s efforts to being lost.

“Emirates Today” monitored pages on “Facebook” and “WhatsApp groups” to exchange students and their families for exams and answers to their questions.

A student’s guardian asks to take a subject exam, or lesson questions, and within minutes dozens of group participants respond to him.

The response may be preceded by the phrase “I think that the correct answer is …”, which confirms the diligence of some people in proposing solutions, without knowing their validity.

A mother from one of the groups commented on answering the questions of the sixth-grade Arabic language exam, saying: “The answers are confusing, because they are different from each other.”

Mothers of students who directed them to “groups” on social media in search of a solution to the questions of lessons, duties and exams for their children, attributed several reasons, including the multiplicity of school assignments that make the student commit to daily study for a period of not less than 10 continuous hours, in addition to the current health conditions necessitating separation Among people, it is difficult to attract private tutors to teach students at home. Also, most mothers, especially those who live, are busy all the time in their jobs and housework, and they do not have time to help their children answer questions from lessons and exams.

They emphasized that they are not confident in the answers provided through the “groups” of social media platforms, “but it is the only means currently available to review lessons with their children,” and that “the answers will eventually return to the students’ teachers in schools to evaluate them and correct the mistakes they said.”

Often times, some broadcast video clips explaining specific lessons, via (groups) communication platforms, with the aim of helping students understand some of the lessons. However, the information contained in these clips appears to be different from what the students received from the teacher, which puts the student’s parents in great confusion, and exposes his academic future to confusion.

On the other hand, the director of a public school, who preferred not to be named, said that the students ’parents ignore the teacher’s role in the school and go to social media to search for help in understanding lessons or obtaining answers to questions, exposing them to many mistakes, including different answers and lack of scrutiny of their sources What causes them to be confused and distracted, in addition to the fact that relying on these platforms instills in the student a lack of reliance on oneself in accomplishing the tasks assigned to him. And it may expose it to improper results, because the provider of the scientific material is unreliable and unknown.

The teacher, Muhammad, pointed out that «students who resort to (groups) social communication to search for answers to questions of lessons and examinations, they are of weak level, because they do not want to stress themselves research and study, and depend on others in the performance of school assignments».

He called on the students’ parents to instill a sense of responsibility in the hearts of their children, and push them to rely on themselves in performing their tasks and duties, stressing that “training the student to take responsibility makes him able to face challenges, whether during his studies or in his practical life later.”

The teacher, Zikra Abdullah, stated that she noticed that the answers of a number of students matched the questions they were assigned to during the school day, whether in correct or wrong answers, which confirms that other people answered on their behalf to the questions and provided them with answers without their interference.

She said, “This method will not be beneficial to the student, nor will it contribute to improving his academic level.”

Educational platforms

The Ministry of Education has strengthened its smart learning portal with many global educational platforms that rely on artificial intelligence techniques, with the aim of providing educational options for students during the distance learning process.

The platforms include the academic materials and curricula applied by the Ministry, in addition to other educational systems applied in the country’s schools, as well as the advanced educational solutions provided by the Ministry’s platform through its portal that includes thousands of interactive educational sections, which provides the student with a huge amount of reliable means and information that he can Count on it to learn effectively and well.

