Students Everything still ahead: Corona students who have learned to tolerate uncertainty say what hopes they will prepare for the future

Thousands of homes have been tensed with the results of spring student exams. HS asked five spring students their thoughts on the future.

Few a high school student has set up his own business and made it succeed. Veikka Kukko, 19, however, can say that he did so.

Kukko, together with his friends, founded a company on the entrepreneurship line of Ylöjärvi High School that makes bows from recycled materials.

The rooster got the idea while repairing his father’s bow, which broke down in the middle of his big sister’s student party. Last year, the company won the nationwide youth Dare to Try business competition.

Now Kukko has left the company to others to run. “I want to see what else life has to offer me,” she says.

For Kuko, entrepreneurship means, above all, learning new things and taking a stand in life: “I like to go into a little discomfort and learn something new”.

This the studies of the age group graduating in the spring have been overshadowed for the second year in a row by the prevailing corona epidemic. In many localities, it has meant for students the alternation between distance learning and contact teaching.

The spring matriculation examination, on the other hand, was already the third time of the examination, which was organized with exceptional arrangements.

Veika Kuko has experience in all of them. A year ago in the spring he wrote exams in chemistry and English, in the autumn biology and this spring in long mathematics, mother tongue, Swedish and physics.

The contract has required considerable resistance to uncertainties: for example, in the spring of last year, there was only a weekend left to read the chemistry test, as the test was brought forward.

“I sat that weekend time with my nose stuck in the book,” he says.

About the epidemic nevertheless, Rooster is confident about the future. He does not yet know exactly what kind of work he is going to do or what kind of working life will even be in the future. However, it does not hurt.

“I’m not terribly stressed about things I can’t influence. Of course, it is good to know what is happening in Finland and in the world, but I try to focus on my own life in the middle of it all. ”

In the autumn, Kukko will have a place in the Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences’ degree program in international business. Before that, you have to go to the army.

Here, too, he made an unusual solution. He already had a place in the Niinisalo garrison, but he applied for a transfer to Dragsvik’s Swedish-speaking garrison.

“I thought it would be a good place to learn Swedish better,” Kukko explains.

Already in the spring, Helmi Kuirinlahti featured her own works in the online gallery.­

Elementary school after Pearl of Kuirinlahti, 18, was overwhelmed by a desire to become independent and change on their own.

Kuirinlahti heard about the Finnish Christian Co-educational School (SKYK, former Toivonlinna Co-educational School) in Piikkiö, Turku, through the local congregation in her hometown and decided to apply there.

The dormitory felt like a safe way to practice independent living. The small high school and small number of students also influenced the choice.

In the second grade of high school, moderate dyslexia was observed in Kuirinlahti. It was a shock on the one hand, a relief on the other.

“It explained a lot of things to myself, such as why learning languages ​​is difficult for me or why I often have comma-forgetfulness in my mother tongue,” says Kuirinlahti.

Corona epidemic therefore, Kaarina secondary schools have also been in distance education. During that time, Kuirinlahti has lived at home in Tampere. He thought the distance learning went surprisingly well and he managed to raise his grades. However, he missed his friends and hobbies.

“Distance learning in the corona period really taught the ability to adapt and brought confidence in being able to adapt to change,” says Kuirinlahti.

Now he plans to move from the dormitory to his own apartment.

“Living in a dormitory also brought me confidence that I could do it on my own.”

In the future, Kuirinlahti will be of interest to the visual arts industry. He has applied to study at the Academy of Fine Arts and Turku University of Applied Sciences.

Juuso Vilander works in concert work in the warehouse, and in the summer there is a departure for the army.­

Lahti resident Juuso Vilander, 18, has completed the last compulsory Swedish courses at Nettilukio the day before the interview. That means he will graduate as a high school student this spring from Lahti Kannas High School.

Distance learning due to the corona epidemic taxed Vilander’s motivation to study.

“I didn’t really manage to wake up in the mornings. I just put on Teams, and went back to sleep. I didn’t even bother to try Swedish courses, ”says Vilander.

High school was not an obvious choice for Vilander after primary school. Initially, he was considering the construction industry at a vocational school, as many football friends were already studying there.

A year ago, Vilander played for FC Lahti Juniors’ A-team. He then contracted pneumonia, and football was paused. During the break, he pondered his own future.

“I’m a bit like that if I do something, I always do it to the fullest. In football, you should have started thinking about moving to the men’s series, and that future didn’t attract you, ”he says.

Vilander decided to start studying. He still had to tense his mother tongue grade to this day, as the grade went nipple as an approved approbator.

In the future, Vilander will continue to be interested in the construction industry, and he has applied to several polytechnics to study electrical engineering. His plan is to one day start his own business.

Svetlana Zubareva hopes that the place of study will come off, as she would not want to take a gap year in her studies.­

In St. Petersburg born Svetlana Zubareva, 20, was eight years old when he moved to Lielahti, Tampere with his mother.

Zubareva has attended school almost entirely in Finland. He had attended a Finnish language club in Russia, and in Finland he first attended a preparatory class, where he studied Finnish, among other things. After elementary school, Zubareva applied to Nokia High School.

With the exception of last spring, Zubareva has been able to attend contact teaching and attend refresher courses, for example, despite the corona epidemic.

“Studying has been surprisingly normal. Of course, safety intervals have had to be maintained, and the use of a mask has been recommended, ”he says.

Otherwise has been to many other places where secondary students have also been in distance learning in the fall. Although the year has been difficult for many young people due to limitations, Zubareva also sees good sides in it.

“Maybe we’ve been able to stop looking at our own lives from a new perspective as well,” he ponders.

Looking to the future, Zubareva is concerned about how the epidemic will affect youth employment.

Zubareva is interested in the film industry and the work of the actor. He has been acting in the Tampere Comedy Theater group and on the school course.

He has already applied to the University of the Arts Helsinki, Aalto University and the Metropolia University of Applied Sciences for median studies.

Suvi Laitinen has already gained work experience in research. He says he learns new things every day.­

Science and research are Suvi Laitinen, 18, passion. In the spring, Laitinen will write as a student at Otaniemi High School. Otaniemi High School has a special educational task in mathematics and science.

Laitinen’s emphasis was on chemistry, biology and mathematics. In his second year of high school, he visited the Tjärnö Marine Biological Research Station in Sweden.

“It was really interesting and just reinforced the idea that I want to be a researcher,” Laitinen says.

Laitinen has already been able to work on research, as he is now working for the second summer in a summer research group doing stem cell research at the University of Helsinki.

The doors to the world of research opened after Laitinen and his friend won the Millennium Youth Prize 2018 innovation competition organized by Aalto University and the Academy of Technology. In their competition work, they came up with a new form of treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

With the competition, Laitinen got a summer job at Aalto University’s Department of Neuroscience and Imaging and with its experience in a stem cell laboratory.

Also the corona epidemic will eventually be controlled by science, Laitinen thinks.

“That virus is bound by the same biological laws as other pathogens, it just takes time to research and it takes money,” he says.

Laitinen is currently preparing for the entrance exams of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Helsinki in case the study place does not come loose directly on the papers. He would be particularly interested in the studies of a postdoctoral doctor.