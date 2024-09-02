Parents of students expressed their fear of the spread of phenomena that violate the school code of conduct among students, and their impact on their children, pointing to unusual phenomena, most notably long hair for males, or short hair for female students, in addition to making hairstyles that are inappropriate for the educational environment, and do not suit their appearance as students.

They called on school administrations to strictly enforce codes of conduct to ensure school discipline.

Students violate school behavior regulations regarding general appearance, which experts and specialists have warned against, considering that parents are primarily responsible for such violations, in addition to some schools not being strict about school behavior regulations.

Fatima Abu Mois, the principal of Al Kamal Private School, said that the parents’ preoccupation and the spread of social media among the majority of students led to the emergence of violations of school conduct regulations, noting that “the long period of time that the mother and father work outside the home opens the door for children to see inappropriate things, in addition to the fact that the children talk and encourage each other to do things that distract them from studying.”

“All schools have a code of conduct and an internal law, but the difference lies in implementation and follow-up. In my school, I constantly monitor the cameras to detect any violations, as we use behavioral signs as part of creating an incentive for students to comply,” she added, stressing that “the Ministry of Education has protected schools with a code of conduct, but the matter is up to the school administrations to follow-up.”

She explained that there are students who have problems at home, and therefore they must be followed up specifically by a psychologist, because they express their problems through behaviors that involve a desire to rebel against the circumstances in which they live, and this may take different forms, such as unusual clothing or strange haircuts.

She said, “Students are very aware of freedoms, so we must be prepared with policies that discipline behavior and address violations that do not demonstrate the full value of respect for the school.”

In turn, the Director of Al-Shaala Educational Foundation, Ibrahim Baraka, identified various factors that caused students to change their respect for school traditions and systems from what they were in the past. The first of these is the deterioration of the value system in general within societies, especially what is related to the role of the father, mother, teacher, school, respect for elders, consideration of the right of neighborliness, friendship, fellowship, and other values ​​that used to give the student immunity and a guarantee of good behavior. He stressed the negative impact of the weak role of the father and mother in dealing with their children, and their lack of sufficient follow-up with them.

He pointed out that the factors also include weak communication between home and school, which leaves room for the student to cover up his violations and not be held accountable, and the students being preoccupied with new matters that distance them from acquiring healthy habits, and being influenced by what they see on social media of behaviour that is contrary to public taste.

Educational expert Dr. Saeed Nouri said: “I have noticed fundamental and radical changes in many students’ behaviors. You will find some of them letting their hair grow long in a fashion that is strange to our society, and girls are also wearing strange hairstyles or hairstyles that did not exist at all.”

He stressed that personal freedom is a double-edged sword, as it may hurt others or harm its owner, and parental supervision of children must return, because it is a responsibility, so that things do not get out of hand and turn from bad to worse.

Professor of Sociology at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Ahmed Al-Amoush, said that the lack of respect for school regulations is due to the absence of permanent parental supervision and control, the loss of follow-up, and the parents’ failure to emphasize respect for others.

He continued: “This phenomenon was caused by social media,” stressing that the school is the institution that is concerned with social upbringing after the family, and it has the same value. We must sometimes place the blame on the family, and we must monitor the children and enhance respect for the teacher and the school, and not be lenient with the children.”

He stressed the need to apply strict rules for student violations, and to activate codes of conduct, to confront disrespect by faculty members.