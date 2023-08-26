Students from universities that were confiscated by the Daniel Ortega dictatorship in Nicaragua in recent months denounce that an environment of political indoctrination and coercion has been implanted in these institutions.

The allegations come mainly from students at the universities that opened on campuses previously belonging to the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua (Upoli) and the Autonomous Christian University of Nicaragua (UCAN).

Students report that they are being forced to participate in activities of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) party, under the threat of expulsion or loss of scholarships if they do not attend and have their presence registered.

According to students at the National Polytechnic University (UNP), which opened after the Upoli campus was confiscated, they were recently forced to participate in the anniversary of the National Literacy Crusade, an event that was supposed to commemorate a historic achievement for the Nicaraguan people, but was used to praise the Ortega regime.

The allegations also include reports of political indoctrination in class, where teachers emphasize the “achievements” of the Sandinista dictatorship and encourage students to actively participate in FSLN activities, to the point of offering extra points for political participation.

Students, many of whom lack the financial resources to seek alternatives, feel pressured to participate in party activities to ensure the continuity of their scholarships.

According to information from the independent newspaper La Prensa, UNP president Lilliam de Jesús Lezama Gaitán participated in one of these political events, highlighting the commitment to “educational continuity” in various regions of the country.

The situation is repeated in other confiscated universities, such as the Universidad Padre Gaspar García Laviana (UNPGGL), where students also claim to be forced to participate in FSLN events, under threat of academic reprisals.

Some students claim that this pressure is perceived as an attempt to identify and classify those who are pro-regime and those who are opponents. According to them, this is creating an environment of fear and uncertainty in classrooms.

The Ortega dictatorship was responsible for the closure and confiscation of more than 28 private or subsidized universities since 2021.

The recent confiscation of assets from the Universidad Centro-americana (UCA), linked to the Jesuits, was the most recent case.