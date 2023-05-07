Three national students were able to complete a model of an environmentally friendly waste station that can produce energy, with the aim of benefiting from renewable energy, by relying on the element hydrogen.

The project supervisor, Yasser Muhammad Abdel-Muttalib, told Emirates Today: “The team that completed the model consisted of students Ahmed Al-Jasmi, Moza Al-Mazrouei and Rayan Al-Mazmi from the Wasit Youth Center in Sharjah.”

He added that the team members called it the “Environmentally Friendly Waste Plant Project” and participated in it in the Science, Technology and Innovation Festival recently organized by the Ministry of Education.

He explained the idea of ​​the project as being based on generating energy by converting the chemical energy of hydrogen into mechanical energy, either through the interaction of hydrogen with oxygen in a hydrogen cell or by burning hydrogen in an internal combustion engine.

He stated that hydrogen energy can be relied upon as an appropriate technological option in the context of sustainable development, as hydrogen is the most abundant chemical component in the universe, and then the current fuel can be replaced with alternative fuel “hydrogen”.

He pointed out that the importance of the project, which took the team five months to complete, lies in the collected data, and the possibility of designing a website to help collect plastic waste through incentives for the public, and marketing recycled plastic products.

The project aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions resulting from burning fuel in additional and non-essential transportation, and to benefit from solar energy to provide energy to operate the waste station.