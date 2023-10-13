Teachers in private schools in the Eastern Province were keen to meet with parents in an effort to enhance the mental health of students and consolidate family communication after students in the primary stage complained frequently about their parents being busy with smart phones and following social networking sites at home, and they warned that this affects their psychological development. And the physical.

In detail, the English language teacher at a private school in the Eastern Province, Elaine Jennifer, stated that “the teacher plays an educational and pedagogical role in the school, as she tries as much as possible to correct the students’ undesirable behavior and promote positive behavior, while engaging in direct dialogues with the students,” noting that a number Many students always complain that their parents are busy with them by watching social media programs on their phones at home.

She stated that the family is facing a new challenge, which will have negative dimensions in the future, which is their preoccupation with smart phone devices, which will affect family relationships and raising children. Effective communication requires time and involvement, to encourage them to develop their skills and make them overcome the challenges they face.

She added: “I specifically met with parents whose children complained of being constantly busy with them, and explained the extent of their children’s need to spend time with them and devote themselves to them during the day, instead of only compensating them on vacation every weekend,” pointing out that the families responded positively despite their fear of backsliding. Some parents did, while the primary school classroom teacher at a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah, Yasmina Muhammad, said: “I took advantage of the regular meeting that the school holds for parents and addressed some mothers and fathers about the need to pay attention to the number of hours they spend on their smart phones, which makes them a primary catalyst for their children’s addiction.” On smart devices and electronic games, because they are distracted by them.”

She stated that the involvement of parents on smart phones, whether due to practical burdens or relying on technology as a means of entertainment, can lead to a breakdown in real communication between them and their children, as this accelerating digital reality poses important challenges related to consolidating family values ​​and building memories that will last for future generations. While the Arabic language teacher in one of the private schools in the Emirate of Fujairah, Nour Muhammad, confirmed that “a person may not realize how busy he is on social networking sites and spending long hours, from five to nine hours a day, as the effect of parents’ preoccupation with their children with their smartphones can be observed through behavioral problems.” Which some students face, their lack of concentration in classes, and they are less able to build relationships with others, and are unaware of their skills and talents.”

She added: “Parents should allocate time daily to communicate with their children without using their smartphones, as some parents may not see that there is a problem with them being distracted by their children with their smartphones, believing that this behavior does not affect their children’s psychological health, especially since female teachers when they By advising students to use their time to develop their skills and solve assignments, the clear complaint from some students is that their parents are busy with their smartphones.”

