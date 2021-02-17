Teachers in public and private schools confirmed that students, most of them in the elementary stage, deliberately closed the camera during the exam, under the pretext of a technical malfunction in it, while the aim was to seek the help of a family member to answer the exam questions.

And they considered that the responsibility of observing the son while he takes the exams rests with his guardian, as he must contribute to the development of the educational process and improve his academic level.

On the other hand, families of students attributed their children’s resort to shutting down the camera and invoking the technical failure, to the difficulty of the exams, and the lack of training of primary-stage students to study through computers or smart panels, and access to information, stressing that their children have to ask for help from them, or from their older brothers. Age, in order to read the questions to them and help them understand them, and sometimes to reach the solution before the exam ends.

The Arabic language teacher at a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah, Mona Muhammad, said that the school had set conditions that the student must follow during the examination, including opening the camera and microphone, and sitting in a way that the teacher could see clearly.

She added that “despite the clarification of these conditions to the students, most of them do not abide by them, and deliberately close the camera during the performance of the exam,” blaming the parents who allow their children to practice these behaviors instead of preventing them from them.

Maitha Muhammad, the English language teacher at a public school, supported her, saying that “the (distance education) system has passed for more than one semester, and primary school students are supposed to have used computers or smart tablets and were able to do so, but they are still shutting down the camera. During the exam, to seek the help of an older person to help them solve the questions.

She emphasized that «the teachers have been trained to formulate questions at the level of the primary school student, meaning that they do not need the presence of an adult to read them to them, or even to solve them instead of them. However, many of the students’ families do not take the exam seriously enough, because it is from a distance.

The teacher in a private school, Sufyan Ali, stated that “the student will lose confidence in his ability to solve the answers without assistance, when he returns to real study, by virtue of being used to solving them with another person.”

He pointed out that “the basic stages are the ones that enable the student to get used to solving questions on his own, but he will lose this ability if he relies entirely on other people.”

On the other hand, the mother of a student, Mona Issa, said that her daughter is studying in the second grade of a public school, and she is still asking her to read the questions to her and help her solve exam questions, noting that “the elementary school students are still unable to read the questions and solve them through computers and tablets. Smart ».

Although her daughter is trained to solve the questions quickly, she needs someone to read and explain the question to her, and this disturbs the teacher and students while they are taking the exam because of their need for calm and focus.

The citizen, Talal Ali, supported it, saying that “primary school and kindergarten students are still unable to deal with computers and smart tablets during the lessons remotely.”

He added that he relied on the teacher for his son’s first exam in the first grade, but he was unable to solve any question, indicating that the teacher had to retake the exam for him to be able to answer his questions, but with the help of his mother.

Teachers and female teachers:

– “The questions are at the level of primary school students, and you do not need an adult to read them.”

– “One of the exam conditions is that the student should sit in front of the camera in a way that enables the teacher to see him clearly.”

– “Many students do not take the remote exams seriously enough.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

