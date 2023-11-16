Two students have recently become the creators of the TV show First Dates misled. The best friends pretended not to know each other, were paired up by the editors and went on a date in front of the cameras. They then also claimed to have fallen madly in love, even though they are not attracted to men. BNNVara removes the fake date from Friday evening’s episode, the boys call it a joke and are sorry.
Leon van Wijk
Latest update:
11/16/23, 5:45 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Students #cheat #Dates #straight #people #pretend #dont #fake #date