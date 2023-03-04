Private and government institutions and schools in Fujairah have allocated screens to follow the arrival of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to the International Space Station, on his long historic mission, which will last six months.

A number of students attended their schools in “astronaut” uniforms, to celebrate the new Emirati achievement.

Governmental, local and educational institutions followed Al Neyadi’s launch, accompanied by the crew of the mission, to the International Space Station with great enthusiasm and a deep sense of pride. Cheers erupted when the Falcon rocket successfully entered the International Space Station.

The teacher, Aisha Al Zaabi, said, “Al Neyadi carried the Emirati ambition to the International Space Station,” adding that she felt overwhelming joy “when the dream came true and this great achievement was recorded.”

And she continued: «What made me feel happier was the interest of the students in this achievement, and their wearing a special uniform for the occasion, without the teacher or the school administration asking them to do so. I felt they were sending a message to the future.”

She said, “There are students who came to the school carrying UAE flags, and were interested in watching the live broadcast until the last moment.”

The Arabic language teacher, Nour Saleh, confirmed that the students of her class asked her to allow them to follow the launch of the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to the International Station via the display screen, because this achievement does not happen every day, so she responded to their request, and decided to allocate time from the class to broadcast the moments of the entry of the Falcon rocket to the station.