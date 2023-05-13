The connections that cannot be told. The protest of the tents against high rents is a controlled media campaign





The housing question in Italy today raised by university students, is the story of a sickening farce, endless. Already seeing protesting students sprouting like mushrooms, only now, after two years where Italy has become due to Covid, as the Washington Post, a world laboratory for the restriction of freedoms, should make you think. Who knows where they were before?

What you see on TV is fluff and a media campaign piloted, in the absence of ideas, of life, the result of a left in danger of extinction, so bad as to do “the baubau” to Meloni by installing curtains in television studios.

Cities are crammed with empty houses but there will always be emergency and skyrocketing prices so that friends, who fund the election campaigns and are behind the media, can build and build again and again. Even the stones know it. Why?

Why are students without means and those who are poorer taken for a ride like this? Why housing policies in Italy are a bargaining chip: to share votes, manage consensus and change public opinion using emergencies. Today there are tents, yesterday there were occupied houseseven before the citizens’ committees for social housing.

The housing question has become an entertainment show, no different from Rocco Siffredi’s hard academy, Big Brother or any other fake show.

Cyclically, every X years, it turns out that the poorest sections of people do not have the money to afford rented housing, which Municipalities have not implemented housing policies for decades for them or public houses are assigned with pre-war dynamics and also with patronage criteria. Good heavens! We are in the eternal return of the identical, in a pathetic version.

Like 30, 20, 10 and 5 years ago, the cases become newspaper headlines and talk episodes that fade away after fashion shows and controversies, for the happiness of those who should have had visibility. The share of the TV program remains high and the spirit of the “that is-that is” students, having emerged from anonymity, can fight against the power. And go toast at alternative happy hour. The business of property developers, with the addition today of the mass invasion of B&Bs (thanks to platforms such as Airb&b) that have distorted the real estate market in the cities, can continue waiting for the next farce. Don’t worry: everything remains intact.

