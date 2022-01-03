For the time being, the importance of good education trumps the fear of Omikron. The outgoing ministers Arie Slob (Education, ChristenUnie) and Hugo de Jonge (Public Health, CDA) had good news on Monday for the two and a half million students in primary and secondary education: they can go back to school after the Christmas holidays, next Monday. school. The cabinet decided that on Monday after an advice from the OMT. Slob called the decision important for “children’s development and how they feel about themselves”.

After-school care can also open again and young people up to the age of 18 can exercise outside for longer. For the time being, students in higher education are left behind: they will receive online education until at least mid-January. According to Minister De Jonge, the infections among young people aged 18 and older are increasing rapidly. It would therefore be too great a risk, he said at a press conference on Monday, to give this group physical education again next week. “Opening higher education means many more movements and infections,” said De Jonge. OMT member and pediatrician Károly Illy says to NRC that easing should be done ‘step by step’. “And yes, then the schools are the first step, which is widely supported within the OMT.”

‘Another setback’

On 14 January, the cabinet will decide whether and when MBOs, universities of applied sciences and universities can open again. Pieter Duisenberg, president of the association of universities, calls this “another setback for our staff and students”. Students are “despondent and lost,” says Lisanne de Roos of student organization ISO. “It may only be a week, but it’s another week. We know from various studies how badly many students are doing since corona. This is yet another setback.”

“This is a hard blow for students,” writes Ama Boahene of student union LSVb in a response. “This means another period of loneliness, depressive symptoms and concentration problems, without a clear end point. The resilience of many young people is exhausted.”

There are exceptions for students who follow practical training: they do receive live lessons. MBO students at levels 1 and 2 are also allowed to go to school, because, according to Slob, they are “more vulnerable”. Quin Blokzijl, chairman of JOB, the organization for students in MBO, calls this distinction strange. “As if all MBO students at levels 1 and 2 are vulnerable and students at levels 3 and 4 are not. I do not understand that.”

Omikron wave

The reopening of primary schools and secondary education is not without risk from an epidemiological point of view, said corona minister De Jonge. For example, the number of infections is now rising again due to the rapidly spreading Omikron variant, which is now dominant in the Netherlands. That is why he is looking “with some concern at the coming weeks”, partly because there is still “a lot of uncertainty” in the forecasts of the OMT about how high the Omikron wave will become in the coming weeks. At the same time, there are more and more hopeful messages from the knowledge that Omikron is less sickening.

OMT member Illy says a small increase in hospital admissions is expected due to the reopening of the schools, but calls that logical and manageable. “The increase that the RIVM models show is so limited that we consider it responsible to open the schools.” What helps in this regard is that the number of infections among school-age children fell sharply due to the Christmas holidays, while primary schools were the major hotbeds in terms of spread before Christmas.

That was the reason for the OMT to advise a week before the Christmas holidays to close all educational institutions as a precaution. The cabinet also wanted to prevent young children from celebrating Christmas directly from school with their vulnerable grandfathers and grandmothers who had not yet been boosted. The booster rate is now much higher “and that helps us tremendously”, said De Jonge.

Mouth caps in the hallway

The rules for students who go back to school next Monday are the same as for the Christmas holidays. They are required to wear face masks in the hallways from group six at primary school and are expected to do a self-test twice a week.

According to Slob, the fact that a quarter of the schools still do not have a good ventilation system is no reason not to reopen education. He recently said in an interview with NRC that schools can still rely on financial support for the construction of a good ventilation system. „There is still money available at the moment. And school boards themselves also have a responsibility to arrange it.”

The school closure came unexpectedly in mid-December and led to a lot of criticism. Shortly before the decision, both OMT members and education minister Arie Slob said that the schools would not close again, because the damage from previous school closures is too great. Many students fell behind in their learning and suffered from sadness and loneliness as a result of long periods at home. Unicef ​​Netherlands and 59 other organizations wrote in an open letter to the cabinet on Thursday that schools should never be closed again to fight a pandemic. The interests of children play too small a role in the considerations about corona policy, they believe, while the damage is too great.

Last weekend, the call received support from more than sixty school leaders of secondary schools in Amsterdam and Rotterdam: “We experience the damage that students have suffered during the past corona period every day and we see this reflected in both the delay in learning and the (social) development of many students. of our students. That delay is becoming increasingly difficult to make up for.”

The new cabinet, which will be sworn in next week, will also decide on 14 January to extend the lockdown for other sectors. De Jonge said that a lot depends on how many people still get a booster shot. Later this week, about 60 percent of the Dutch population has been boosted, but the cabinet wants to get this towards 90 percent. According to De Jonge, this is “very decisive for the space we will have to relax”.