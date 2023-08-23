Home page World

Fire brigade forces in the schoolyard of the elementary and high school. © Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

Two knife attacks among schoolchildren caused a stir in North Rhine-Westphalia and Saxony. According to the police, an amok alarm had been triggered in Bischofswerda, Saxony.

Harsewinkel/Bischofswerda – Two knife attacks among schoolchildren caused horror in Germany on Wednesday. In Bischofswerda, Saxony, a 16-year-old is said to have attacked and seriously injured an eight-year-old boy in a school, the police said. The bloody deed caused an amok alarm and a large-scale police operation. The 16-year-old was overpowered and was also injured. The police said the situation was under control.

Police received the call around 9:45 a.m. A special task force arrived. The school building was cleared. The students were taken to safety. A crisis intervention team looked after the children and young people.

12 year old badly injured

A few hours later at around 1:20 p.m., the police had to move out in western Germany: During the argument at one o’clock, a 13-year-old student in Harsewinkel near Bielefeld is said to have seriously injured a classmate with a knife. The police initially did not rule out a mortal danger for the twelve-year-old on Wednesday. Several witnesses observed the dispute on the street. They alerted the police. A homicide commission took up the investigation.

The crime scene was near two schools. It was initially unclear whether the students were on their way home. The suspect left the crime scene at 1:20 p.m. after the crime, but was quickly located by police officers during the search that was initiated. The injured will be treated in a Bielefeld clinic. The police pointed out that the suspected boy was a 13-year-old criminal.

Unusual increase in violent crime

The cases are reminiscent of the bloody crime in Freudenberg in North Rhine-Westphalia last March: At that time, a twelve-year-old schoolgirl in South Westphalia was stabbed. Two girls, only 12 and 13 years old themselves, confessed to the crime. Freudenberg and Harsewinkel are around 130 kilometers apart.

The crime statistics, at least for North Rhine-Westphalia, show an unusually strong increase in violent crimes among young people and particularly among children. In 2022, the police in North Rhine-Westphalia investigated almost 21,000 suspected children under the age of 14 – a rapid increase of 41.1 percent within one year. dpa