A team of Khalifa University students succeeded in creating robots for underwater research and exploration, which were tested in the Khalifa University Marine Aquarium, in an environment that simulates environmental conditions under the surface of sea water.

A student at Khalifa University, Saif Dhafer Al Ameri, said that the homogeneous underwater robots project works to extract multiple information about the aquatic environment, such as temperature and current speed, in addition to monitoring and recording information, and sending it to the management and reception unit.

He added that the project consists of three different robots. The first is the Floater, which contains a GPS tracking system. The second is the sinker, which works to communicate with underwater fish robots and takes pictures of the marine environment. The third type is the robotic fish, which Explore marine life.

He pointed out that they invented a way to protect fish robots by using sensors and lighting to stay away from danger and not collide with anything underwater, explaining that the systems that make up the robots were invented by the Khalifa University laboratory.