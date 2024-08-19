Students | Assessment of the draft law: Transferring students to the housing allowance would reduce the support of 156,000 recipients

Students|Students are being transferred from the general housing allowance to the study allowance housing supplement. The Ministry of Education sent its draft law to the opinion round.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Ministry of Education sent the draft law on the change in housing support for students to the opinion round. The transfer would affect students other than those taking care of children and would reduce the support of around 156,000 recipients. The housing allowance would be individual and its size would only be affected by the recipient’s own income. The maximum amount of support per month would be 296 euros, 248 euros or 216 euros, depending on the place of residence.

Ministry of Education on Monday sent a draft law to the opinion round, which concerns the transfer of students from the general housing allowance to the study allowance housing supplement.

The draft provides details on how student housing subsidies would change next year.

In the future, the amount of the housing allowance would be no more than 80 percent of the maximum monthly expenses. Housing allowance recipients would therefore have a deductible of at least 20 percent of their housing expenses.

The maximum limit of the housing allowance would be staggered according to three different groups of municipalities. The background is that there are regional differences in housing costs.

For example, to the first one according to the table prepared by Kela, the amount of support for students who belong to the municipal group and live alone would be a maximum of 296 euros per month from the beginning of August next year.

In municipal group two it would be a maximum of 248 euros, and in a municipal group three it would be a maximum of 216 euros.

At the beginning of August of this year, the corresponding sums under general housing allowance are about 394 euros, about 313 euros and about 276 euros.

To the first municipal group would include Espoo, Helsinki, Kauniainen and Vantaa. In other words, the maximum support for single students living in these areas would be cut by just under one hundred euros per month.

The second group of municipalities would include Hyvinkää, Hämeenlinna, Joensuu, Jyväskylä, Järvenpää, Kerava, Kirkkonummi, Kuopio, Lahti, Lohja, Nokia, Nurmijärvi, Oulu, Porvoo, Raisio, Riihimäki, Rovaniemi, Seinäjoki, Sipoo, Siuntio, Tampere, Turku, Tuusula, and Fuck it.

The third group of municipalities would include other municipalities and the municipalities of Åland.

If the student lives in an apartment rented from their parents or owned by their parents, the amount of the housing allowance would be a maximum of 83 euros per month. There are also other exceptions to the subsidy amount.

The student’s own income affects the amount of the housing allowance. The income limits are wider than in the scope of general housing allowance.

In the draft it is estimated that the transfer would reduce the support of approximately 156,000 beneficiaries. Housing support for around 45,000 people would remain the same or increase.

The transfer would apply to all students other than those taking care of a child.

The law is scheduled to enter into force in August 2025. It has been scheduled to save 57 million euros by 2028.

It is about a return to the old practice, which was valid until 2017.

About change according to the draft, students who live together with their spouse or in a shared cell apartment with others would benefit.

“One of the most significant changes is that the housing allowance would be individual, and its size would only be affected by the recipient’s own income,” commented the Minister of Sports, Sports and Youth Sandra Bergqvist in the bulletin.

The losers of the change would be students who pay high housing costs and live alone. This is because the housing allowance would take into account housing costs that are lower than the housing allowance.

In addition, support would only be paid for the study months.

Housing allowance the euro amounts are presented to be tied to the national pension index. In the future, they would be reviewed annually based on cost trends after the index freeze on benefits has ended.

According to Kela’s estimates, around 19,000 study grant recipients would need income support due to the transition to the housing allowance. This would result in annual expenses of 6.6 million euros.

The opinion round lasts until September 11.