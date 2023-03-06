The Director of the Remote Sensing Department at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, Eng. Saeed Al Mansouri, stated that the experiments that will be conducted by astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi aboard the International Space Station will be transmitted to students of Emirati schools and universities.

Educational workshops will also be held for school students to motivate them.

He assured «Emirates Today» that the center cooperated with the Emirates Literature Foundation to build a knowledge-based program, with the aim of increasing communication with society and future generations in the Emirates.

He stated that within the framework of this partnership, the two parties launched “ELF in Space”, an educational initiative that seeks to enhance the demand for learning in society.

During the six months that astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will spend on the International Space Station, the Emirates Literature Foundation will cooperate with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center to broadcast weekly episodes that include interviews, information, facts, competitions and various activities.

The episodes will provide an opportunity for students in the United Arab Emirates to direct their questions to Astronaut Sultan.

The center aims to reach 20,000 students through the initiative, to benefit from the results of the Emirates space mission.

Al Neyadi’s mission includes an educational and awareness program in order to inspire the next generation of scientists and researchers. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center has selected two research projects from the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. The first focuses on assessing the impact of the microgravity environment in space on the interaction between the heart and body position. .

The second project will study oral and dental cells on Earth in a microgravity environment. A number of students and researchers will participate in the two projects, to ensure capacity development and qualify a new generation of scientists.

The expected results of the mission will contribute to the benefit of the scientific community and the global space sector, and will also make the UAE the first partner outside the International Space Station, and the 11th country in the world to send astronauts on long-term missions to the International Space Station, and work on training and preparing them to walk in space. Sultan Al Neyadi spent more than 1,700 hours of testing and training for the space mission, as the exercises began with “NASA” in early 2020, and the exercises took place in the neutral buoyancy laboratory of “NASA” at the Johnson Space Center.

During the mission, Sultan Al Neyadi will conduct 19 scientific experiments, in cooperation with NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, the National Center for Space Studies in France, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), covering a range of areas, most notably the cardiovascular system, and pain. Back, testing and experimenting with techniques, epigenetics, the immune system, fluid sciences, plants, and materials, as well as the study of sleep and radiation.

