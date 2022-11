Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- University students put all their creativity and dedication to making altars in the contest organized by the institution.

award

Altars of the singers Selena, Lola Beltrán and José Ángel Espinoza “Ferrusquilla”; the musician and founder of the band El Recodo, Cruz Lizarragaas well as the painter Frida Kahlo. The students who made the altar of Ferrusquilla got the first place, second Frida Kahlo and third place Lola Beltrán.