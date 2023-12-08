The Emirates School Education Foundation is participating in the activities of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), with a number of programs, including an interactive platform at the Technology and Innovation Center to review sustainability practices in government schools nationwide.

The Foundation is hosting a number of training workshops related to the environment, in addition to organizing school visits for more than 40,000 male and female students from government schools across the country, throughout the days of the conference, which continues until December 12, 2023.

The Director General of the Foundation, Engineer Mohammed Al Qasim, stressed that the Conference of the Parties (COP28) unites the world towards one goal, which is to preserve a clean and safe environment, and to keep its resources sustainable for future generations, pointing out that the UAE began early efforts to protect the environment and preserve natural resources in accordance with An approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the wise leadership continued the journey to make the UAE a global leader in the field of sustainability.

He stressed the full commitment to achieving the goals of the UAE and supporting its efforts in spreading the culture of sustainability and enhancing the role of education in raising awareness and environmental responsibility among future generations, noting that the Foundation is participating on a platform in the conference as part of its efforts that included implementing environmental projects and initiatives that included government schools in the country. Organized in cooperation with local and international bodies.

Al-Qassim pointed out that the Foundation’s platform at “COP28” targeted the educational community in all its categories, whether students in all grades, educational staff, or parents, explaining that these initiatives aim to bring about positive change so that sustainability turns into a culture and a way of life, which will have a great impact in supporting… Efforts to confront climate change and address its effects.

He stressed the keenness of the Emirates School Education Company to invest in UAE students in the fields of the environment and to enable them to be an active part in the global movement led by the UAE to confront the repercussions of climate change by innovating solutions to environmental challenges, indicating that the institution, as part of its participation in the conference activities, organizes student trips for more than 40,000 male and female students, in order to introduce them and involve them in the global efforts made to confront climate change phenomena and how to work to confront them and turn them into promising development opportunities in the future.

He stressed the Foundation’s keenness, through its activities, to translate the country’s national plans in the educational field, in which climate action constitutes one of the most prominent strategic pillars during the coming stages, noting the Foundation’s efforts to make the UAE’s schools and their students one of the most important tools for achieving the country’s goals in the field of environment and climate.

