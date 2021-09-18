Quintatinta

For decades we have silently witnessed the degradation of the educational system. Only an impertinent minority has been determined to express the discomfort of those who live in schools and universities that have long lost their essential function: to train educated, caring citizens, endowed with a critical sense and a civil conscience. In this way, in all European countries, as is now the case in Spain, the debate is rekindled when it comes to new reforms. The question, however, is more complex. At this point, the ministers of the different states have a very limited margin of maneuver that does not allow any real change.

The distribution of funds for education, in effect, has been diabolically entrusted to an infernal reward mechanism, based on rigid evaluation systems. Europe, uncritically, has imported the dominant instruments and parameters into the United States and the United Kingdom. In short, we have gone from one excess to another: from the baggy tights of the past to the narrow sieve of today. The term merit has become the safe-conduct for obtaining funds, recognitions, seals of excellence and professional promotions for teachers.

The problem does not concern the evaluation itself, positive and correct if it is exercised with balance and is based on shared values. Instead, it concerns the criteria that, despotically, have been established to identify the deserving. Unfortunately, it is a logic that has ended up imposing inadequate business models on schools and universities. From primary to doctorate, the entire educational chain has been put at the service of so-called economic growth, the demands of the market and the company. In short, neoliberal theories have imposed their principles on the world of education: interaction with private companies, cooperation with different sectors of the economy, competitiveness between schools and universities, priority of the “competences” and “skills” that have contributed to create a dangerous utilitarian vision of study, scientific research and knowledge.

It is enough to reread the prophetic observations of Charles Dickens to understand what consequences can be derived from a modeled education on the rules of the market. On Hard times (1854), the Coketown school (fruit of an industrial England) is governed by the banker Bounderby and the pedagogue Gradgrind, obsessed with fighting everything that opposes the realization of facts and production (“The school was all facts The drawing school was facts. The relationships between the employer and the worker were facts and everything was done from maternity to the cemetery; everything that could not be expressed in numbers or demonstrated that it was possible to buy it in the cheapest market for selling it at the most expensive price did not exist, it would never exist in Coketown until the end of time. Amen ”).

Enemy of a teaching open to the imagination and all kinds of curiosities, Gradgrind always goes “with a ruler, a scale and the multiplication table in his pocket”, ready “to weigh and measure any particle of human nature and to say exactly how much it amounts to ”. For him, education and life are reduced to “a mere question of numbers.” At the same time, he considers his young students as “little containers that had to be filled with facts.”

Here it is possible to find, in essence, some of the limitations of current evaluation systems. Are we sure that quantitative parameters and the suffocating bureaucratic machine designed to determine them are building a better education? Beyond good intentions, it seems clear to me that schools and universities are forced to work exclusively to get a good ranking. Without “results” you don’t get funding. In other words: whoever does not accept the established criteria is destined to succumb. The measurement system is not limited to measuring. It guides, without the possibility of appeal, the future of all “performance”. In this way, the evaluation serves for the loop reproduction of a single model and, above all, to impose a logic that prevents imagining possible alternatives.

Why should the internationalization of universities be measured in terms of courses in English? Why are the criteria listed the salaries students will earn upon graduation? Why is the number of graduates more important than their quality? Are we certain that competition stimulates growth more than collaboration? Are we sure that only subjects capable of guaranteeing an economic future should be promoted to the detriment of the humanities? Is it worth attending to rankings If only Harvard spends for its 20,000 students almost half of the funds received by the Italian state universities as a whole for 1,600,000 students? The European electric bicycle (which struggles with scarce resources to maintain a prestigious mass education) cannot compete with a very expensive racing motorcycle built for a wealthy elite. Move up in those rankings it means giving up the education of the many in order to concentrate resources on a chosen few.

Professors are not business leaders: their time must be devoted to students and an investigation free of the absurd metrics of national agencies. And to young people, on the other hand, it should be explained that one does not study to learn a trade and that cultivating one’s passions is worth more than any economic “success”. It is not the measly piece of paper that is a diploma that makes us rich. It is not Ithaca, as Constantino Cavafis reminds us, the objective of the trip, but the experiences that we have to reach the destination (“Ithaca gave you such a beautiful trip. / Without her you would not have started the journey. / But it no longer has anything to to give you”). Our true goal, to say it with two wonderful verses by Antonio Machado, coincides exactly with our path: “Caminante no hay camino / The path is made by walking.”

It is up to Europe to imagine a new path to rethink the true mission of schools and universities, and to restore dignity to the role of teachers and students themselves, considered broilers. Only an agreement between European countries could put an end to this economic blackmail, based on parameters imposed by banking and finance. Accepting the neoliberal logic has been a very serious mistake: education does not represent an expense but an indispensable investment. Even the priceless can be of great value. And if GDP (Robert Kennedy docet) does not measure the most important things in life, a market-based education will end up offering future generations a distorted image of knowledge and humanity. Education should prepare to challenge the unique models imposed by the economy and technology. It should teach that free knowledge and study of the past are essential to make ourselves better and build a more caring world. Because, as Carlo Levi recalled, “the future has an ancient heart”.

Nuccio Ordine is a philosopher, author of The usefulness of the useless (Cliff).

Translation of Carlos Gumpert.