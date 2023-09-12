The image of a happy student life is crumbling. More and more students are emotionally exhausted, burned out and hopeless. The pandemic is considered the main trigger – but the situation has not gotten any better since then.

The best time in your life? Not all students feel this way about their studies. Image: Vogl, Daniel

EHe sat in the dark shared room for most of the day, struggled through lengthy online lectures and was hardly able to meet friends anymore. The depressing situation during the corona pandemic still affects Jan from Mainz today – and many of his fellow students feel the same way. “During the pandemic, we still clung to the hope that there would be a day when Corona would be defeated and the whole world would celebrate wildly,” says the 25-year-old. But then everything turned out differently. The exceptional situation of the pandemic eventually passed, but there was no sign of relief.

New, existential crises appeared non-stop in the news stream: in the summer of 2021, masses of water flooded the Ahr Valley and claimed hundreds of lives. In the spring of 2022, a war broke out in the middle of Europe in which thousands of people have died to date alone. And this summer, entire forests on the Greek island of Rhodes went up in flames, among other places. “Every day you see on the news how the whole world is burning,” says Jan. “It just destroys you inside.” He now suffers from depression. Jan actually has a different name.