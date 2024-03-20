A Pakistani court sentenced three students from a Koranic school, two of them to the death penalty, for the murder of a teacher whom they accused of blaspheming the Prophet Muhammad.

Razia Hanfi, who was 21 years old when the murder occurred in 2022, and Umra Aman, 24, were sentenced to death last Monday (18) for the crime, a police officer from the city of Dera Ismail Khan, Muhammed Tufail, told EFE. .

Ayesha Naumani was sentenced to life in prison, according to Tufail, because she was 17 years old at the time of the crime.

The three, relatives and students at the Jamia Islamia Falahul Binaat Koranic school in this city, located in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in the northwest of the country, justified the murder based on the dream of a 13-year-old girl who saw her teacher blaspheming the Prophet Muhammad .

The young women beat the teacher, identified as Bibi, with sticks before cutting her throat at the main door of the Islamic seminary and were arrested on March 30, 2022.

All convicted students have the right to appeal the sentence in the Superior Court and, in case of rejection, they can still present their petition to the Supreme Court.

If the highest court denies the petition, the three could still submit clemency requests to the President of Pakistan.

The crime of blasphemy was established in the British colonial era and toughened by dictator Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq in the 1980s, providing for the death penalty in Pakistan, although no one has ever been executed for this reason.

Critics say some people abuse the blasphemy law, often to settle personal scores.

In February 2021, a mob lynched a man, who his family claimed was mentally ill, for allegedly burning some pages of the Quran in eastern Pakistan.

Also in December 2021, a group executed and then set fire to the body of a Sri Lankan man in the northeastern city of Sialkot for committing blasphemy.

This lynching drew condemnation from international organizations and the Sri Lankan government.