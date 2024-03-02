Hot weekend and certainly not due to climate issues. Today, Saturday 2 March, promises to be at risk of tension due to demonstrations by students and workers in various cities in Italy. And tomorrow is no different. Pisa, Florence, Turin and Rome are the cities where the demonstrations that most worry the police will take place today. In Milan, however, university students will parade tomorrow afternoon.

But the clash warning is mainly concentrated this afternoon in Pisa, where, after 2pm, there will be protests in defense of the Palestinian people and to ask for the resignation of the commissioner. The dissent refers to the beatings on students on Friday 23 February, when 13 children were injured, 11 of whom were minors. An investigation by the Pisa prosecutor's office is underway for that police charge and other investigations have also been launched in Florence for the riots of 23 February.

But, although the alert level is high, the danger of violent clashes should be avoided. Not only because today the demonstration in Pisa is authorized, but also because it is likely that the police will pay the utmost attention not to use excessive batons, as hoped for in recent days by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. The conditional, however, is a must because the market is unpredictable.

In any case, reassurances also filter from the Interior Ministry which provides encouraging data. In the first two months of 2024 in our country 2,822 demonstrations “of marked interest for public order” have already taken place. This is almost a thousand more appointments than in the same period in 2023, when there were 1,994.

Yet, despite the increase in street events, “critical issues” this year were recorded in only 1.6 percent of cases. A comforting figure if you consider that in January and February 2023 the “critical issues” reached 3.5 percent.

But the alarm still remains high. Last night in Bologna students burned photos of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as those of Matteo Salvini, Enrico Letta and Bibi Netanyahu.