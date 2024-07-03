Juarez City.- Students and a teacher from Cecati 121 supported Mrs. Maribel Diosdado Soriano, who lost everything when her house caught fire.

These are Professor Joel Reyes and students Gilsen Reyes and Jairo Romero, who helped them with the electrical installation and CGR Machine Support for providing the material.

Mrs. Maribel thanked the people who continue to support her in the restoration of her house, as well as those who bring her food and some furniture.

Yesterday Tuesday morning Mrs. Maribel’s house caught fire and she lost everything.

She can receive any help at her address located at 3018-19 Pirineos Street in the Rincones de Salvarcar II subdivision or contact her by phone at 6561115169.