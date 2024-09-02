Law students and teachers from UNAM, CIDE, Anáhuac and the Escuela Libre de Derecho, among other institutions, demonstrated yesterday against the reform of the Judicial Branch and, outside the Senate, demanded that Congress open up to dialogue.

Yesterday’s mobilization, attended by thousands of people and which started at the Angel of Independence and headed to the Senate, was also attended by Minister Juan Luis González Alcántara; the former presidential candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez; and the president of the Association of Judges, Juana Fuentes.

“We students do not serve any politician, we are not the Opposition, we seek a fair reform where everyone is heard,” said Angel Guido, a law student at FES Acatlán. University students who called for the mobilization, mostly law students, considered that this student movement is already a new force that will influence the discussion of judicial reform.

“We started this movement with 12 people on a Zoom call and today we are more than 7,000 people, with a lot of organization, a lot of courage and a lot of strength,” said José María de la Garza, a graduate of the Escuela Libre de Derecho and one of the coordinators of the student mobilization.

Today, the youth will submit a document to the Chamber of Deputies with the signatures they have collected so that legislators can explain how the judicial reform will articulate the right of access to justice.