Student demonstrations from Milan to Rome

Other than listless, unmotivated or superficial! The Italian students return to the square, in memory of Lorenzo Parelli and even more angry after police charges which, although indignant public opinion, have produced a decidedly timid institutional response. The batons on the unarmed bodies of adolescents that all seemed to represent, except a social danger, were explained by the Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese with alleged “infiltrators” who are always good to justify everything, whatever the context and the political part in question.

A decidedly stale game, to the point that the most angry with the owner of the Interior Ministry are precisely those of the center-left, a field of which Lamorgese is considered an expression (despite being a “technique”). From Milan to Rome, the students return to the streets to claim those rights that the President also does Sergio Mattarella he wanted to underline in his heartfelt speech of inauguration-bis: in addition to asking for an impulse of dignity that stops the unfortunate deaths in the workplace (or internship, as happened to poor Lorenzo), he invited to listen to the voice of the students. And the thunderous applause of Parliament in joint session sounded out of tune like nails on the blackboard, thinking back to both Lamorgese’s words and too many missed opportunities to show that someone really cares about the future of young people.

The voice that Mattarella invites you to hear does not “only” complain about the incurable wound of an eighteen year old who died on a construction site, but expresses a long list of grievances more than justified. In these two years of pandemic, the fate of young people really seemed the least of the concerns of the ruling class. There school, already mistreated before Covid, was the first to close and the last to reopen, with a carelessness that cannot be justified by the objective difficulty of the situation. Sport and sociability have been sacrificed as negligible collateral damage, unlike the prevailing economic interests. There was coherence – unfortunately – in underestimating the generational alarm of those who look to the future and see precariousness, a social gap that continues to widen and aenvironmental alarm which shows no sign of waning, on the contrary it questions the very existence of a tomorrow. Responding to this cry of pain with batons – as well as a serious fact to be clarified in its responsibilities – is the sign of a generalized surrender of the institutions, already well outlined during the quirinalis week and certainly no less evident in this specific juncture.

Read also:

The Mattarella-bis becomes a pickaxe: the full text of his speech

School, the student revolt: dad, Pnrr, government and trade unions in the crosshairs

Welcome back to school and … I hope I manage!