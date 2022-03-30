Sinaloa.- Being a chaos the lack of materials and supplies for dental procedures and professional practicesstudents of the Faculty of Dentistry at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), reported lack of support by the university authorities to give them a solution.

According to the students, this conflict has been going on for a long time, so in addition to being economically affected by having to spend twice as much on clinical treatmentsMany have not been able to take the subject of clinical practices due to lack of dental supplies.

Chaos

A father of a family who decided to omit his name for fear of reprisals, pointed out that both his son and the other students have missed many clinical classes due to lack of supplies, since they do not even have gowns to perform the procedures, a situation that he considers unfair for the educational population that has been truncated to complete their academic studies.

Read more: Sinaloa reports 35 new infections and 4 deaths from Covid-19

The students pointed out that since they returned to activities after the pandemic, the faculty clinic does not have supplies to carry out the procedures, despite the fact that they make a payment to be able to access them and thus take their internships.

“Prices for patient care have risen and we do not have materials to carry out the treatments and the units do not work well to be able to work with all the students,” said Carolina.

Diana, one of the students most affected by being in the eighth semester, commented that they are around 360 students who hope to have a solution by the university authorities and thus be able to complete the clinical practices to graduate.