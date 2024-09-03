Tuesday, September 3, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Students | 13 students from Espoo live in a cell block, which is known for its wild continuations

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 3, 2024
in World Europe
0
Students | 13 students from Espoo live in a cell block, which is known for its wild continuations
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In the long-lived student cell, there is usually a party every week. In the photo, residents Aaron Äärelä (left), Viivi-Maari Kallinen, Laura Rautiainen and Antti Komulainen. Picture: Ville Maali

Bratislawa Youghurt from Espoo may be the longest-lived student cell in Finland. Now the residents tell what it’s like to live in an apartment that is known for parties and an exceptional sense of togetherness.

Elsa Mäki-Kokkila HS

| Updated

Si’m it is now: a red brick building, which hides inside of it perhaps more knowledge of teak than it is even possible to internalize.

It is a large cell apartment located in Otaniemi Uumeni, inside which an exceptional student community lives.

#Students #students #Espoo #live #cell #block #wild #continuations

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]