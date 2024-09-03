Bratislawa Youghurt from Espoo may be the longest-lived student cell in Finland. Now the residents tell what it’s like to live in an apartment that is known for parties and an exceptional sense of togetherness.
Si’m it is now: a red brick building, which hides inside of it perhaps more knowledge of teak than it is even possible to internalize.
It is a large cell apartment located in Otaniemi Uumeni, inside which an exceptional student community lives.
