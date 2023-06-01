There are ten people under investigation as part of the inquiry into the death of Denise Galatathe 19-year-old student who died on Tuesday in the waters of the Lao river, in the province of Cosenza.

The girl was on a school trip with professors and fellow students. The Prosecutor of Castrovillari has registered ten people in the register, including the mayor of Laino Borgo, Mariangelina Russo, the managers of «Pollino rafting» and seven guides from the same company.

The magistrates also ordered the seizure of the company that took care of the fatal excursion for the young woman. This is the first official step in the investigation launched by the prosecutor immediately after the disappearance of the young woman, of whom traces had already been lost on Tuesday following her fall into the waters of the river.

“The ongoing investigations – explained the prosecutor of Castrovillari, Alessandro D’Alessio – concern both the precise ascertainment of the causes of the death of the nineteen year old, and the exact reconstruction of the dynamics of the accident and of the planning and execution of the activity in the course of which the death occurred”.

According to what was told by professors and classmates, the group from the Rechichi state high school in Polistena had been on a trip for a few days in the province of Cosenza. Among the activities included in the educational trip there was also rafting on the Lao river, in the municipality of Laino Borgo. Just during the excursion, according to the stories of the 19-year-old’s companions, the dinghy on which Denise Galatà was traveling would have hit the one that preceded it, causing the girl to be thrown into the water. Once she ended up underwater, at a point where the stream is a few meters deep, the young woman would not have had the strength to go back to the surface and she would have drowned.



«At the beginning – said one of the girls who were together with Denise on the dinghy – the waters were calm, but immediately afterwards the strength of the current increased. The dinghies perilously skimmed huge boulders in the river bed. At one point we were knocked against one of these boulders and three of us fell into the water. Another partner of mine and I were rescued and taken to the mainland, while all trace of Denise has been lost».

The public prosecutor’s office, which has ordered the autopsy on the young woman’s body for tomorrow, assures that it will proceed as soon as possible “with all the investigations, including technical ones, necessary to acquire the information elements”. At the same time, the activities of the Ministry of Education are also continuing, which awaits the results of the checks ordered from the Regional School Office to ascertain that all the safety measures envisaged in these cases have actually been adopted.