Giuseppe died at 16, Minister Bianchi: “Training is not a substitute for work”

Joseph, the 16 year old boy died in the road accident that involved a van of the company where he was on an internship, he was not included in a school / work alternation course, but in a training one. He points this out to Mattino5 on Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi. .

“All my closeness as a father but it was not alternation between school and work: Giuseppe was doing a three-year professional training course, the review must be made but the Regions must be involved. One thing is the alternation between school and work and one thing is vocational training: we must review the system for education outside schools and vocational training centers. There must be a training and an educational path with experiences outside the school but it cannot be a substitute for workthe educational relationship must prevail “.

“In many regions we have the 25-30% of the children who disperse during the school career. Vocational training is also a powerful tool for reducing dispersion, but it is necessary to emphasize the educational and training part. Many start a path and do not finish it, vocational training is a part of the educational system even if regulated by the Regions; you have to accompany people to work.

There is also a theme of ongoing formation in our country. Businesses need to be more involved as active subjects in the area, which is why we insist on the community pact “, continued Bianchi who made it clear that he does not want to” reduce the responsibilities “of the ministry.” These are dramatic events that must not happen. just as there cannot be a thousand deaths at work “, he concluded.

Students return to the streets: February 18 demonstration against school-work alternation

The Bolognese student association, Osa, organized a mobilization for February 18 involving high school students in the capital to protest against the alternation between school and work, the new high school and demanding the resignation of the Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi. Yesterday evening, a group of people belonging to the association protested in front of the headquarters of the Emilia Romagna Regional School Office in solidarity with the death of Giuseppe Lenoci, the 16-year-old who died in an accident aboard a company van where he was doing an internship.

