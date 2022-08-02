Today’s technology can seem a bit overwhelming for older people, this is because in their youth computers were not used for homework and studies. And this very thing led to a young man’s grandmother cleaning her personal laptop, but the thing is that she took things as literally as possible and that was a problem.

The user of TikTok known as aaronyeya released this story, the same one in which his grandmother with the best intentions set out to remove the virus that afflicted the user’s computer and also the place that housed his thesis. However, what she did not know is that these types of appliances are not cleaned in this way, yet she still has a lot of enthusiasm to leave her squeaky with shine.

This video quickly became viral on the platforms, causing tenderness among the users of the social network, since the gesture of cleaning the computer until it was shiny seemed tender. Others just laughed because of the whole empathy thing, after all some older people haven’t gotten used to these devices.

Via: TikTok