In Taiwan, a student apparently attempted an unbelievable act to get money from the insurance company. But doctors discovered him.

Taiwan – There are a lot of stitches. The cell phone was broken by another person. Jewelry that you don't own has been stolen. Or drivers intentionally cause an accident. Sometimes the most absurd and brazen tricks are used. But everyone has one goal: to get money from the insurance company. But in Taiwan, two insurance fraudsters take things to a whole other level. And even frightened an amputation not back. The A woman recently had to endure this after eating fish.

Student has legs amputated to collect $1.3 million in insurance

How Taiwan News Reportedly, a student had his legs amputated. The aim was probably to collect an insurance sum of 1.3 million US dollars. The 23-year-old has now been arrested on suspicion of fraud.

According to the student's statements, he rode his scooter in cold weather in Taiwan and suffered severe frostbite on his legs, like this Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) announced.

Doctors become suspicious: authorities are investigating suspected insurance fraudsters

Since his legs showed no signs of shoes or socks and his injuries were symmetrical, the doctors became suspicious and called in the authorities. Investigations then revealed that the student had taken out several expensive insurance policies a few days earlier.

During the investigation, police found white Styrofoam boxes for dry ice next to a plastic bucket, insurance documents and eight cell phones. According to investigators, the insurance fraudster soaked his feet in the dry ice in order to freeze them so badly that a double amputation was necessary – which a 14-year-old boy recently had to undergo for tragic reasons. The Taiwanese student endured the pain for over ten hours Taiwan News reported.

Forced by a fellow student? Police arrest fraudsters

According to his own statements, he was forced to do this by a fellow student. He suffered losses from trading cryptocurrencies and got the 23-year-old to sign a legal declaration. This required him to pay around $800,000. The accused also said that he was being followed by a gang.

The 23-year-old and his fellow student were arrested and charged with fraud and aiding and abetting serious bodily harm. The student had previously received around $7,200 from insurance. But this money has now been confiscated. Meanwhile, a 28-year-old woman voluntarily had her foot amputated because she had suffered enormous pain for years. (mg)