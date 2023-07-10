Sunday, July 9, 2023, 08:38



| Updated 8:45 p.m.

The pioneering program ‘Know your Port’, promoted by the Port Authority together with the Ministry of Education and the City Council, grows year after year and closed the 2022/2023 academic year with 2,670 visitors, double the number of the previous academic year.

Specifically, 2,177 students and 493 teachers learned about the history of one of the oldest ports in the world and how its legacy has marked Cartagena today through numerous civilizations that have contributed to its rich natural, cultural and artistic heritage. In addition, they were able to see how the Port of Cartagena works, the merchandise it moves, as well as everything it develops in terms of sustainability to protect its marine reserve and its environment.

The visits came from educational centers in municipalities in the Region, such as La Unión, Cartagena, Murcia, Alcantarilla, San Pedro del Pinatar, Mula or Lorca; but also from outside of it, such as Alicante, Madrid or Valencia. This is a pioneering port dissemination initiative in Spain.