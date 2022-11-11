RIA Novosti: student of Eteri Tutberidze Maurice Kvitelashvili changed coach and left Russia

The student of the honored coach of Russia in figure skating Eteri Tutberidze Moris Kvitelashvili left Russia. This is reported RIA News with reference to a source close to the situation.

According to the publication, the 27-year-old figure skater representing Georgia changed his coach due to problems with logistics. It is specified that he made the decision jointly with Tutberidze. Now Kvitelashvili is working with the Italian specialist Lorenzo Magri in Enya.

At the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, Kvitelashvili took tenth place. In November 2021, he became the winner of the Grand Prix series in Sochi. The highest achievement of the figure skater is the bronze of the European Championship 2020.

On November 9, two-time ice dancing world champion Maxim Stavisky predicted the future of the Tutberidze group without Russian Kamila Valieva. “When Camila, relatively speaking, ends her career, another one will immediately take her place,” said Stavisky. At the same time, he drew attention to the gracefulness of Valieva and her jumping technique, noting that he liked her.