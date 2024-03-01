Defense argues that distinction in the verification process is unconstitutional; 17-year-old teenager had passed his law course

A self-declared brown student lost his place in law School from the USP (University of São Paulo) after having his enrollment canceled by the university's hetero-identification committee for not recognizing his self-declaration. The defense filed a lawsuit on the night of 5th fair (29.Feb.2024) against the institution.

Teenager Glauco Dalalio do Livramento, 17 years old, a student at the state public school in São Paulo, passed the 1stth call from Provão Paulista, an entrance exam created in 2023 for public school students to compete for places at universities in São Paulo. For USP, 1500 vacancies were made available.

Glauco was summoned by the reserve of PPI's (black, brown and indigenous) vacancies in Provão, but refused by the educational institution after the panel evaluated a photograph and held a virtual meeting lasting about 1 minute on February 9th.

The designated Advisory Committee signed an opinion on the 21st of the same month, informing that the candidate does not have phenotypic traits that characterize him as black or mixed race. Here's the complete (PDF – 334 KB) of the USP justification.

“The candidate has light skin, sharp mouth and lips, straight hair, and does not present the set of phenotypic characteristics of black people“says the Bank’s conclusion.

A teacher from Glauco then looked for a law firm. According to the student’s defense, made by Leal & Leal Advogados, “the school community [de Glauco] is unhappy with the situation“.

Lawyer Alcimar Mondillo sent the action requesting urgent protection on Thursday night (Feb 29). The process, which Power360 had access, it was distributed to the 14th Public Finance Court of the Central Court of São Paulo.

To the Power360Mondillo said that “the most glaring” in this case are the different ways of investigating the self-declaration of black and brown candidates between those approved by Fuvest, USP's own entrance exam, and those approved by other entrance exams.

“The first [candidatos da Fuvest] are entitled to the in-person stage to prove their self-declaration. The others only have the right to a virtual hearing and they themselves have to guarantee the image quality and good connection. Do you think these boys have an iPhone? Of course!”, declared.

The action argues that there was a distinction between candidates who graduated from the Fuvest entrance exam and those who were selected by Enem (National High School Exam) and Provão, making the decision “unconstitutional” It is “illegal“.

“There is no doubt that the virtual hearing harms the candidate whose self-declaration is not confirmed, as in person the members of the Commission have the real possibility of investigating the phenotypic aspects that make them suitable for the vacancy reserved by racial quotas.“, says a document sent by the defense.

The action calls for the urgent reactivation of the student's registration. A meeting to request a resolution of the case with a judge will be scheduled on the afternoon of this 6th fair (1.mar.2024).

Glauco, who is also a minor apprentice, kept his job to be able to cover the costs of his studies at university. The student managed to get a place in the college’s accommodation before being refused.

“He is a very dedicated student, who had the chance to change his own life and that of his family.“, lamented the defense.

At Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista) and Unicamp (Universidade Estadual de Campinas) the process for checking self-declaration of candidates is the same for all candidates. At Unesp, assessments are in person, and at Unicamp, everyone has been assessed remotely since the pandemic.

USP decided to create hetero-identification panels in 2022 to avoid fraud in the quota policy established at universities. According to the educational institution, since the adoption of the vacancy reservation policy, the institution has received more than 200 reports of alleged fraud in self-declaration of belonging to the PPI group.

O Power360 contacted the USP Law School to ask for the university's position on the case. The space remains open for demonstrations.

This report was produced by journalism intern Bruna Aragão under the supervision of assistant editor Israel Medeiros.

