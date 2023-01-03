Thanks to the images of another security camera at Rome’s Termini Station, different from the one that immortalized the brutal images of the attack, it was possible to identify the assailant of the Israeli tourist stabbed on the evening of December 31st.

It would be a man originally from Poland, a homeless according to the first reconstructions. He is framed in the foreground as he lights a cigarette after arriving in Piazza dei Cinquecento on a bus that left from Eur, a few minutes before hitting 24-year-old Abigail Dresner from behind.

He is dressed completely in black, in his hand he has a blue plastic bag, in which he hides the knife which in a few moments he will use to injure the young woman, who is intent on buying a train ticket at the station’s automatic machines.

From the images acquired by the investigators it was possible to ascertain that the victim was stalked by her attacker, who waited for a moment when he was particularly vulnerable to attack her.

The 24-year-old suffered wounds to the liver and a lung, she is miraculously alive, hospitalized at the Umberto I Polyclinic. She told the policemen that she did not know the man who tried to kill her.

Her attacker traveled more than 12 kilometers aboard a bus before crossing her. He left from the Eur district and arrived at Termini on a bus, number 714. He didn’t bother anyone on board.

Listened to by the investigators, the bus driver said that he was a passenger like many others. A few minutes after his arrival at the station, when the surveillance camera clock marked 21.45, he threw himself at the tourist, stabbing her twice in the chest. The victim fell, got up and tried to run, before being hit again.