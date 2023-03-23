Student shot two workers at a school in the United States

A student shot at least two injured workers Wednesday at East High School in Denver (Colorado, United States), reported the authorities.

As a result of the shooting at the educational center, another student had to be taken to the hospital, in addition to the wounded, to be treated for a nervous breakdown.

He Denver Mayor Michael Hancockexplained to the press that the police are still looking for the attacker and called for no one to approach the area of ​​the institute since the attacker has a weapon.

“He is armed, he is dangerous and he is willing to use the weapon as we have seen this morning,” warned the mayor.

Hancock reported that one of the gunshot wounded workers is undergoing surgerywhile the other is stable, conscious and able to speak.

“We will do everything possible so that the city remains united and our schools are safe,” said the politician.

🇺🇸 | URGENT: A student shot and wounded two staff members at East High School in Denver, says Mayor Michael Hancock: “One is in surgery right now, the other is stable and can speak and give statements about what happened”pic.twitter.com/4SugfoFjv4 – Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24) March 22, 2023

He gun ownership debatea right enshrined in the Constitution, returned to the order of the day after the shooting in May of last year at an elementary school in Uvalde (Texas) in which 19 children and two adults died.

EFE

