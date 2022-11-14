Another school shooting in the US, where a student opened fire on the main campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. In the attack 3 people died and 2 others were injured. According to the first information provided by the police, the shooting was a university student, currently wanted. In a note, the rector Jim Ryan announced that he had suspended classes for today November 14th.

An update on the active shooter incident at UVA: pic.twitter.com/LLshF8JJcR – Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 14, 2022