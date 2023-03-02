Something that is well known worldwide is that in schools, whether public or private, certain established rules must be followed, otherwise learning could not be optimal for all students. And clearly, playing video games in the middle of class has basically been banned since handheld consoles began their heyday.

so, in Florida Matanzas High School something happened that can be considered unusual, since a teacher took away her 17-year-old student’s console nintendoswitch for using it in the middle of class. Only, when leaving the respective hour, the boy ran furiously towards the teacher to not only take the device back from her, but to beat her.

Florida, Usa 🇺🇸: A Student attacks her teacher in high school for taking her Nintendo Switch during class, 😡😡 He brutally beat her at least 15 times #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/BSMB8WkZTA —Javi🇨🇺 (@JaviXCubaLibre) February 24, 2023

As it has been shared through the networks, a video of the security cameras was recorded in which the cicho attacked the woman and on the ground he beat her until she was unconscious. Despite being in that state, he continued with the punches and when detected by the people of the place they tried to separate him, since he could have had more serious consequences.

The county authorities fagler They have arrested the minor under 17 years of age for assault and serious bodily harm, and the verdict is currently being seen by the jury. The saddest of all are two things: the first is that the state of health of the teacher is not yet known, the second, the young man is determined to want to end the life of the woman for having taken the console from him.

Editor’s note: In the United States, people are very aggressive at the slightest provocation, especially when people are offended about their ethnicity. There are also strong psychological problems, so it is obvious that the boy needs help.