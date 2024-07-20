More than 100 people have been killed in student protests in Bangladesh since violence broke out on Monday, hospitals across the country said Saturday, as a government-imposed curfew puts a heavy security presence in place.

According to the criteria of

Data from major hospitals in the Bangladeshi capital indicate that Friday was the most violent day of the protests when 59 people died, Many of them are students, according to a report prepared by EFE.

An officer in charge of the police office at Dhaka University Hospital also told EFE that among the dead was a photographer from a local newspaper, making him the second journalist killed while covering the protests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Faruk Hossain confirmed that at least one police officer and one paramilitary officer were among the dead.

According to the same report, 41 other people lost their lives on Thursday, one on Wednesday, and six people on Tuesday.

Protesters light a fire as they clash with police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and members of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Jubo League, during the ongoing student protests under the banner of ‘Student Movement Against Discrimination’ in Mirpur area of ​​Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo:EFE Share

Authorities have not yet released a death toll.

The country has been under a curfew since midnight and the government has ordered the deployment of the army to help control the situation.

The country also woke up cut off from communication after fixed line and Internet services were suspended at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday (3:00 p.m. GMT), but have not yet been restored.

Student protests began peacefully on July 1 to demand reforms to public employment quotas, which protesters say hinder their entry into the labor market.

However, the protests turned violent on Monday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina rejected their demands and their protests were harshly repressed by the police, unleashing a spiral of violence.

These are the biggest protests Hasina has faced since taking office for a fourth consecutive term in January, in an election boycotted by the opposition.

EFE