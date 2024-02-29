Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

The statue is called “Make a Difference.” The students probably took this to heart – but not in the way the university had imagined.

Winchester – In March 2021, the University of Winchester made a statement – in the form of a life-size bronze statue of Greta Thunberg. The statue, which was prominently placed in front of the main entrance, depicts the young climate activist with a raised index finger. However, the statue caused dissatisfaction among the students and was consequently moved to a remote courtyard.

Expensive statue of Greta Thunberg erected – students accuse university of wasting money

The students had been protesting against the bronze statue for about a year, as the Daily Mail reported. They accused the university of wasting money and “greenwashing.” The university spent £24,000 on the Greta statue – money that students said could have been put to better use.

The students apparently took out their frustration directly on the statue. It was said that she had repeatedly become a “target for anti-social behavior”. It was removed in July 2023. Now she is back on campus – albeit in a new location. It is now hidden in a secluded courtyard.

Officially, the statue was repositioned to give it a sturdier base. A spokesman for the university told the Hampshire Chronicle: “As previously reported, the statue was removed for repairs and placed as planned in the West Downs courtyard garden, where it, along with the other works of art found there, can still be viewed and enjoyed by the public.”

University moves unpopular Greta Thunberg statue into inner courtyard – university spokesman comments

In the past, locals had also been surprised about the Greta statue. They couldn't see any connection to the idyllic town of Winchester. Others were surprised that such a young woman would receive a statue. Greta Thunberg didn't graduate until the summer of 2023.

Some don't believe the university, saying the new location was chosen purely for practical reasons. “Obviously it's been eliminated because it's not popular and a waste of money – the next step is to melt it down,” the quote said Daily Mail an online comment. Another local wrote: “What a silly, transparent statement.”

Greta Thunberg herself caused a stir in November 2023 when she expressed pro-Palestinian views at a climate demonstration. (moe/sp)

