Samantha Delneri is 19 years old and has opened an Onlyfans profile. The 19-year-old said that for this reason her principal kicked her out of school. “On 19 December 2022 I had to face a humiliating interview with the director – Samantha told La Zanzara on Radio 24 -. She told me that she didn’t want a person in her school who sells her body, suggesting that she wanted to call me a “bitch”.

The girl is originally from Udine: “I was also a class representative and I did well. Despite this, I was removed,” added the young woman. Her parents, while not sharing her daughter’s choice, supported and encouraged her: “The next day my mother and I requested an interview because it was absurd. My mom didn’t even believe me.” “I do naked and have sex not with men, only with women,” Samantha revealed to the conductors who asked her what she posted on Onlyfans.